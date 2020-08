The 14-year-old girl previously reported missing from Newstead, on the outskirts of Hamilton, has been found safe and well.

Police say Nesharne was last seen on Friday evening by her family.

She has not made contact since.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare and ask those with information to come forward.

Advertisement

• Anyone who has seen Nesharne or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200801/4468.