A resident says they heard a dispute unfolding before a man was struck by a car - and reportedly killed - in Christchurch today.

Police have closed off the Four Elms Place, in Parklands, after the man was struck by the car about 8.30am.

A spokesperson said they attending a serious incident, but could not comment further. There are reports the man died in a hit-and-run incident.

A resident told the Herald there had be a dispute on the quiet Christchurch cul-de-sac before the man was hit by a car.

The person said they had heard people arguing this morning.

Several police cars – including unmarked units – are in attendance.

Neighbours outside the cordon said they were unsure what had happened.

One said the street is usually a very quiet area - and "nothing bad happens around here".

The spokesperson said police would issue a statement shortly.