The man accused of killing Wellington cyclist Brent Trevor Norriss in a collision has appeared in court.

Khing Tiang Wong, 47, appeared before a registrar in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The charges were laid following a fatal incident in February.

Norriss was riding his bike on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone when he was struck by a van.

The 65-year-old was hit just outside the BP service station as he travelled home.

In court today, Wong made a brief appearance and was remanded at large to reappear in court in August.

He has not entered a plea yet.

In February hundreds of cyclists took part in a memorial ride in tribute to Brent Norriss. Photo / Supplied

Norriss' death prompted cycling advocates to organise a tribute ride, raising awareness for cycle safety, and remembering all those who didn't make it home.

Nearly 600 cyclists joined the memorial ride, beginning at Parliament and travelling out to Petone along the State Highway, past the crash site.

The riders wore Norriss' favourite colour, red, and listened to Johnny Cash as they made the journey.