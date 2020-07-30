EDITORIAL:

What, we ask, is the point of wasting precious court time in challenging director general of health Ashley Bloomfield's lockdown of the nation in March to avert the catastrophic Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic?

Former parliamentary counsel and law drafter Andrew Borrowdale has put the question to the test, asking the High Court to rule lockdown level 4 and 3 illegal. He claimed Bloomfield exceeded his powers.

Adding clout, the Criminal Bar Association and the Auckland District Law Society joined forces with Borrowdale. The New Zealand Law Society also joined in, albeit as neutral and independent of the parties to the case. After hearing submissions this week, the High Court has reserved its decision.

In May, Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper revealed leaked emails from police command show how legally exposed they felt when the country was ordered into lockdown.

Emails from Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement to district commanders and to now Commissioner Andy Coster showed a Crown Law opinion warning police they had little or no heft to enforce the lockdown.

This remained the situation for the first two weeks of the Government orders before Bloomfield cited the outdated Health Act to issue specific regulations. Some experts believe that Act was the wrong one to use and the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act would have been more appropriate.

Three days after the lockdown, and before the regulations were enacted by Bloomfield, Clement emailed his officers telling them police powers did not extend to roadblocks or pulling people over for the purpose of checking whether they were complying with the lockdown. The powers, he advised, only applied when a breach was obvious.

Clement said officers "cannot direct anyone to do anything unless it is quite extreme in its nature and with direct and significant impacts for the health of others".

"It is unlawful to do so and we shouldn't be doing it."

Questioned on the police quandary, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern conceded it would be worthwhile stepping back and looking at whether the legislation used had been appropriate for the pandemic.

Law professor Andrew Geddis has pointed out if the judicial review finds the lockdown rules were legally invalid, it would have implications for anyone charged with breaching the rules.

More importantly, in the instance of further lockdowns being necessary to curtail outbreaks of the virus, we need to know our legal standing.

On March 25, the "team of five million" were ordered into full lockdown and, whether seeing the dire need and understanding the purpose or fearing the consequences of enforcement, largely complied.

Should it occur again, how many would still comply, having since heard the lockdown might not be lawful or enforceable?

While awaiting desperately-sought breakthroughs in vaccination and treatment, New Zealand needs to be absolutely certain it can re-deploy the only proven defence against Covid-19. And that is why this legal challenge matters, and why we should support it being considered with urgency.

