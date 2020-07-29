Didn't win Lotto tonight? A massive $30 million could still be yours on Saturday.

But one lucky winner still struck gold, scoring $1 million in tonight's draw.

The golden ticket was sold on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

The winning numbers were: 40, 36, 28, 37, 6 and 21. The Powerball was 8, and the Bonus Ball 17.

Powerball jackpotted to tonight's outrageous sum after no one struck the $23m mega prize last Saturday.

Earlier this month Marie Winfield from Lotto said that before the Covid-19 lockdown, 75 per cent of sales were from stores, and only 25 per cent via MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App.

Now, 39 per cent of sales were purchased online, while 61 per cent of players were still purchasing from stores.

Previous winners' advice

• Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.

2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

