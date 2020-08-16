After running for Labour in the Tauranga electorate at the last general election, Jan Tinetti came second to winner Simon Bridges.

Despite not winning the electorate, Tinetti placed 15th on Labour's party list and has been a backbench MP for the last three years.

Tinetti will be hoping for a closer race this time round though, but after Bridges won by more than 11,000 votes last time, she'll need a massive swing to roll the ex-National leader.

In this Local Focus video, Tinetti talks about her background within the electorate and hopes for its future.

She also admits that fame is more important to her than fortune!