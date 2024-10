But National came under attack from NZ First's Erika Harvey.

"We have a surplus because for nine years, National really didn't do anything," she said. "They didn't support our social services. There were longer queues at hospitals. There was an underinvestment in infrastructure."

The Coalition government has been fixing those problems, she said, which shows NZ First to be good managers of the economy.

Labour's Jan Tinetti pointed to the way her party has handled the Covid-19 response as proof of economic credibility.

"We now know that a good health response leads to a good economic response."

Meanwhile Act candidate Cameron Luxton says his party stands for economic freedom and that is what New Zealand needs.

Also standing in the Tauranga electorate:

• Paul Hignett for New Conservatives

• Tracy Livingstone for the Outdoors Party

• Daniel Crosa for Advance NZ

• James Capamagian – Independent

• Yvette Lamare - Independent

• Josh Cole for the Greens

• Andrew Caie for the Opportunities Party

