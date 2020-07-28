Radio personality Jay-Jay Feeney says she has growing fears for her sister who has been missing for a week.

Michelle Feeney has not been in touch with any close family or friends "for quite a few days", and was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt social media post, Feeney asked for anyone who has any information on her sister's whereabouts to contact police.

Police supplied this image of Michelle Feeney.

"Please, if you live in the Picton/Blenheim area, have you seen my sister Michelle Feeney?" she posted online.

"Also known by the spelling Mishell and also known with the surname Tinsley.

"She has not been in touch with any close friends or family for quite a few days and we are very worried about her."

There was a rumour that she may have been in Queenstown, Feeney said.

"But we are worried for her safety and are desperate to hear from her."

A person who said they were Michelle's daughter posted online that their mother, who lives in Picton, has a permanent head injury and suffers from memory loss.

Blenheim Police urge anyone who has seen Michelle or knows of her whereabouts to contact 105.