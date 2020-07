Motorists on Auckland's northern motorway are being told to expect delays after a police issue early this morning.

An alert was sent out via the NZ Transport Agency social media sites just after 9.30am.

Drivers were told there was a "police issue" near Esmonde Road and that people should delay their journey.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 9:35AM

A police issue is delaying citybound #AklTraffic at Esmonde Rd. Please delay your journey, avoid this route or allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/tcKqz8Fn0G — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 26, 2020

The issue was resolved and all lanes open by 9.45pm.

"Allow extra time as delays from Tristram Ave start to ease," NZTA said.