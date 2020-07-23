A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car during a rush-hour in South Auckland.

Police confirmed the man died in Auckland City Hospital this morning after he was badly injured in the accident on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe on Thursday morning.

Inspector Kay Lane said the cyclist was taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery.

"Sadly, the man has passed away in hospital in the early hours of this morning," said Lane.

"This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

She said police were unable to comment further around the man's identity until processes around advising next of kin had been completed.

Lane said the police investigation into the crash, which happened near Allenby Park and involved a car and the cyclist, were continuing.

The man's death would be referred to the coroner.

Police also appealed for any witnesses with information that could help with the investigation to contact Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on (09) 261 1302 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.