A motorcycle crash that ended a police pursuit in Rotorua has been captured by security cameras.
A police media spokeswoman said a person fled police and a chase began at 2.57pm.
The motorcycle crashed a couple minutes later.
Footage from a business on Tarewa Rd shows a motorcycle skid across the road before stopping on the other side of the road.
It narrowly misses a car turning off State Highway 30A, which stopped at the intersection.
A police vehicle then pulls up next to the person.
The police spokeswoman said the motorcylist was not injured.
A person was taken into custody at 2.59pm.