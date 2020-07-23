By RNZ

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has won part of his appeal against Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater over defamation.

A lengthy High Court ruling found Slater had defamed Craig, but not all the claims were successful and no damages were awarded.

Justice Toogood found Craig was guilty of moderately serious sexual harassment of his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor, on multiple occasions from early 2012 to 2014.

Craig sued Slater for posts he made on his blog about Craig and his relationship with MacGregor.

Slater counter-sued Craig for statements he made in a leaflet sent out to 1.6 million households around the country in 2015.

Justice Toogood found that Slater did defame Craig, by making untrue statements about him.

But not all of Craig's defamation claims were successful; Justice Toogood dismissed Slater's counter-claim.

Craig then took the case to the Court of Appeal in March. It released its ruling today.

It has found the High Court was incorrect in some areas, including failing to award damages and costs to Craig.

He can now go back to the High Court to have that re-examined.

"We remit damages and costs in the High Court for redetermination in that court in light of the terms of this judgment."