Air New Zealand's top brass will front up before a select committee of MPs this morning to detail the impacts Covid-19 have had on the national airline.

Chief executive Greg Foran, and chief financial officer Jeff McDowall will present to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee at Parliament this morning.

Like almost all airlines around the world, Air NZ has been hit hard by Covid-19.

READ MORE:

• Border crunch: Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines impose new restrictions

• Koru lounge spat: Nelson lawyer ordered to pay Air NZ $30k after travel ban dispute

• Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran on Covid fears: Give airline crew a break

• Air NZ boss says blocking bookings 'exactly the right thing to do'

Advertisement

The closure of New Zealand's borders to non-New Zealand citizens in March had an immediate impact on the company's books.

In fact, soon after the borders were closed the Government provided Air NZ – which is 52 per cent Government-owned – with a $900 million loan.

That loan could be converted into equity – meaning the Government's stake in the company could increase, rather than the loan being paid back.

At the time, Finance Minister Grant Robertson did not rule out further bailouts.

While the airline and its bankers - publicly speculated to be UBS and Forsyth Barr - are said to be ready to undertake a capital raising of around $1 billion, the Government is said to have signalled there is no point coming with a proposal before the election, less than two months away.

Since then, the news has not got much better for the company.

More than 3500 job losses have been announced so far and the executive team has taken a substantial pay cut.

"As we have done in all parts of our business, we are creating the structure that is appropriate for an airline which we expect will take two years to get back to 70 per cent of its former size," Foran said in May a statement.

Advertisement

Foran – who has been in the role since December – is expected to be asked about further staff losses at the select committee this morning.

He will also likely be asked if the company will require more rescue money from the Government.