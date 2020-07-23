COMMENT:

Judith Collins' first foray on the campaign trail today in Wairarapa went pretty well, with almost no errors.

She was well turned out in a smart blue wool coat, fine jewellery and earrings that sparkled with quality.

She has been campaigning for years, since 2002, but not usually with the number of cameras and microphones that followed her today.

"I'm not used to having an entourage," she said in one of her stops "because I'm only quite new in the new job."

New National leader Judith Collins is promising that, if elected, her Government would fix Auckland's congestion crisis and transform the Upper North Island into the most dynamic region in Australasia.

It was a varied schedule, although not especially taxing.

First was a visit to Hansell's factory in Masterton which has been in operation since 1934, then an inspection at the Tranzit depot nearby of a double decker which can run 120km after an eight-minute charge.

Next stop was to a dangerous intersection on the outskirts of Masterton to announce the most pressing local transport projects – even some that have already been promised by the Government, as local media pointed out.

And the last stop was in Carterton to address an audience of 200 organised by the local Chamber of Commerce.

She has not yet worked out her narrative for the campaign - but she has been leader for only nine days.

But even in that half-day, it was clear what her favourite campaign tool is going to be – Phil Twyford. It is always a winner.

To anyone who pointed out that some of the transport projects had already been announced, she pointed out that Phil Twyford was Transport Minister and his promises in that portfolio were another case of KiwiBuild.

Judith Collins inspects an electric bus with Tranzit's James Howard in Masterton. Photo / Audrey Young

"There's one thing you can count on with me – if I say it will happen, it will happen."

One of Tranzit's staff told her it would be great if she could get rid of a couple of people back in Wellington – Phil Twyford for example.

"I think he's doing that himself," she said.

It was a fairly low-energy performance by Collins at the large meeting. She didn't raise her voice. She didn't thump her tub. She wasn't even particularly party political.

She was cool, calm and calculating, that is until it came to cows. And then she got passionate.

In response to question from a farmer who clearly felt got-at generally, Collins almost choked up talking about how important dairy farming it, how proud the country should be of its dairy farmers and their heritage, how dairying is in her DNA, how her parents were dairy farmers, and her parents' parents, and how she feels when people don't value them.

"It really genuinely upsets me," she said with her voice slightly a-tremor.

National leader Judith Collins at the Hansell's cafeteria in Masterton. Photo / Audrey Young

Collins first visit to the Hansell's factory was a smaller affair.

It has 62 staff, more than 12 of who have been there for more than 20 years.

She addressed them in the cafeteria at morning tea after looking at the place where some of her favourite soup mixes are made and packaged.

The factory was deemed an essential industry and stayed open during lockdown, and she empathised with how good that must have been.

We did not want to end up back in lockdown, she said. We need to keep the economy going "because the economy means jobs and we want people to be in working, working well, getting decent pay, being able to buy your products that you are making every day and paying taxes to pay for me ... and everyone else," she added quickly, as soon as she realised her joke was a mistake.

There were no questions for her afterwards, other than from a Samoan employee seeking confirmation that her husband was Samoan.

That was the cue to describe her relationship to the boxer Joseph Parker.

"Joseph's father is my husband's first cousin and he calls me 'aunty' and my husband 'uncle'."

She said she had got to know a bit about boxing now "and I know this – I am not getting in the ring".

"You are in the ring," someone quipped.

"Only on my terms," she said.