Five people have been injured after a crash on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa, two critically.

Three of the injured people have been taken to Waikato Hospital. Two are critical and the third is in a serious condition.

The crash happened just after 1pm and involved two cars, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash, between Main and Galaxy Rds, is blocking the road and diversions are in place around the crash site. Motorists are asked to follow signage and the directions of emergency services staff.

A St John spokeswoman said St John was notified of the crash about 1.05pm and three people were initially reported as being in a critical condition but one persons condition has been downgraded to serious.

The spokeswoman said two people were taken to Waikato Hospital by road ambulance, one with critical injuries and the other was in a serious condition.

She said a third person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

St John sent six ambulances to the crash scene as well as four helicopters, two from Hamilton, and one each from Tauranga and Taupō, she said.

Four managers and a rapid response unit also attended the crash, and three ambulances, one rapid response unit and four managers are still at the scene.

The St John spokeswoman said she understood the helicopters were also still on the scene but she would provide a further update once the information came to hand.

Police are also at the crash and are expected to provide more information as it becomes available.