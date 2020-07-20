Police have appealed for public assistance in the search for a visually impaired woman in West Auckland, 24 hours after she was reported missing.

32-year-old Salalene Asimotu was reported missing from the Babich Rd in the Henderson area at around 9am yesterday and hasn't been sighted since 2am that morning.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, Area Commander for Waitematā West, says extensive enquiries have been conducted by Police in the area since Asimotu was reported missing.

"Police have been conducting area enquiries since yesterday and Search and Rescue also deployed into the area to assist. Eagle also conducted a number of aerial searches in the area yesterday afternoon," he said

Advertisement

"Salalene is visually impaired and her current whereabouts still remain unknown."

He said that Police concerns continue to grow the longer that Asimotu remains missing.

"It is vital that we locate her as soon as possible and I ask that anyone that may have seen Salalene to contact us immediately," he added.

Asimotu is of small build and around 152cm in height.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a black hoodie and a white jacket.

Police are continuing its efforts today to locate Salalene Asimotu who is missing from the West Auckland area. The... Posted by New Zealand Police on Monday, 20 July 2020

Inspector Sagar says search efforts have continued throughout the night across the Henderson and Ranui areas.

"Our efforts will continue today and Search and Rescue will again be deployed to assist with the search.

"I'm asking anyone in the Henderson and Ranui areas to keep an eye out for Salalene.

Advertisement

Please check around your properties or any CCTV cameras as she may have lost her way."

Anyone who has sighted Salalene is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.