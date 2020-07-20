A teenager attacked by two other boys in a brawl outside a Matamata funeral home went to the gym after the incident and is back at school today.

Police today said they were still making inquiries into the incident which saw two teenagers punch and kick a Matamata College pupil many times outside Waterson's Funeral Services on Tamihana St about 3.30pm yesterday.

The fight was filmed and shared on social media and shows a boy dressed in mufti goading a student to fight with him.

The college student resists him about a dozen times before grabbing the boy's leg and throwing him onto the ground.

Advertisement

The footage shows the pair pummelling each other on the grass until a third boy walks up to them and stamps his foot on them several times.

At least five other teens gather around and watch, with some filming it on their phones. The boys appear to stop after a car pulls up beside them.

Police were called but the group fled before officers arrived.

Matamata College principal Alan Munro today said the boy involved was not seriously injured. He was due to speak with him this morning.

"He's fine. He carried on, went to the gym and got picked up by his mum afterwards."

He said the fight was "very disappointing and unacceptable".

The other two students attended an alternative education school run by Starship Services in Matamata, which has been contacted for comment.

A witness told the Herald the boy only started to fight back after being provoked. He called the police, but said the group ran off when officers arrived.

Advertisement

Police confirmed officers were alerted to the altercation at about 3.26pm involving young people on Tamihana St in Matamata and were today continuing to make inquiries relating to the circumstances and those involved.