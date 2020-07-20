Two people were rescued after their boat flipped in freezing, shark-infested waters off the Chatham Islands yesterday morning.

The national Rescue Coordination Centre is praising efforts of the local island community for racing to the aid of the stricken boaties who set off a distress call when their vessel capsized.

A post on the Maritime New Zealand Facebook page said crew of a nearby ship and Chatham Islands police played a vital role in rescuing the pair who were in "grave" danger.

The actions of locals who responded immediately to the unfolding sea emergency undoubtedly saved their lives, it said.

"Thanks to the vessel carrying an EPIRB, the crew were quickly able to signal to RCCNZ that they were in grave danger and needed help – while the crew of a nearby vessel, who were monitoring the VHF radio, picked up distress broadcasts from Maritime Radio and quickly responded," read the post.

The team at the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand wishes to thank the Chatham Islands police and community who responded quickly to a vessel capsize yesterday morning, saving 2 people. As the vessel had an EPIRB, they were quickly able to signal that they needed help. pic.twitter.com/BPn1QiSE3S — Maritime New Zealand (Nō te rere moana Aotearoa) (@MaritimeNZ) July 19, 2020

The Rescue Coordination Centre said the incident, which happened beneath Pt Durham on the southwestern coastline, was a textbook reason why boaties should always carry two waterproof ways to call for help.

The fact the EPIRB was registered and its details up-to-date meant emergency contacts were able to be quickly notified by the Rescue Coordination Centre which in turn could help with additional information, the post read.