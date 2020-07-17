A group of 12 are stranded in waist-high swirling water in a flooded Whangarei petrol station tonight, as severe thunderstorms batter the Northland city.

As of 9.30pm tonight the BP petrol station in Riverside Drive, Parahaki, Whangarei, remains totally flooded after water started seeping under the door at 7.30pm.

BP staff member Matiu Cooper-Mepham told the Herald a whole group of customers are now stuck for the foreseeable future.

Flooding at the BP station.

"In the deepest spot it's probably waist deep. The whole place is pretty much under water. There's waves coming in the shop when people drive past and what not," Cooper-Mepham said.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old BP staffer said eight cars were stuck in the car park with water lapping at the sides.

"Yeah pretty much [standing in water]. We've got a couple of customers here who are all trapped. So everyone here is pretty much trapped here at the moment," he said.

"It receded a bit but it's all come back now.

"I think they're all pretty much busy [Emergency Services]. There's not much we can do."

But despite the being stuck, Cooper-Mepham said the group of staff and customers stranded were calm.

"We ain't going nowhere. Everyone's pretty much chilling out talking and drinking coffee and eating pies," he said.

"The whole place is under water still."

Floodwaters have also hit The Real Cornish Pasty Company in Onerahi, south of Whangarei.

Advertisement

"It's at least half way up my legs in the bakery at the moment," owner Derek O'Brien told the Herald.

"Everything in there is just floating around in the water."

O'Brien said the bakery was next to his home but it was now raining so heavily he couldn't get outside to check on his business again.

READ MORE:

• Wild weather: People trapped in cars, flooded homes abandoned in Far North, SH1 closed

• Wild weather rips through the country, midday frost down south, severe thunderstorms threatening the far north

• Weather: 'Damaging' winds forecast in Auckland and a chance of tornadoes - again

• Weather: Auckland plummets to 1C as winter freeze grips NZ

He said the floodwaters had come straight down the street, overwhelming the drains that council had cleared yesterday, and flowed under the doors of his business.

"It's like a tsunami coming down the hill".

Advertisement

He said he'd now be in cleanup mode in the morning, rather than getting up early to bake about 200 pies and pastries.

Northland region hammered thunderstorms, lightning strikes, huge tornado

Severe thunderstorms have hit the Northland region all day, but hit Whangarei particularly hard tonight - with 50mm of rain in one hour around 7pm.

Metservice said stronger thunderstorms were are expected between 9.30 and 10pm and will probably be accompanied by torrential rain which could cause flash flooding and make driving extremely hazardous.

Flooding at the Real Cornish Pasty Company in Onerahi.

It comes after a busy night for emergency services. As of 7.30pm they have received multiple reports of people trapped in their cars due to flooding on State Highway 1 near Puketona in the Far North.

Flooding at the Real Cornish Pasty Company in Onerahi. Photo / Derek O'Brien

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have been called to 200 incidents in Whangarei since 6pm this evening.

Today's wild weather: People trapped in cars, flooded homes abandoned in Far North, SH1 closed

Advertisement

Flooded homes, people trapped in cars, a huge tornado and closed highways have impacted Northland tonight as wild weather hits the region.

Northland residents are being warned to hunker down as a series of severe thunderstorms move towards Whangarei tonight from 10pm.

A 200m stretch of Waimate North Rd is inundated by a flooded Waitangi River. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Residents in the area were also choosing to abandon their homes due to flooding.

"There has been heavy rain around the Whangarei area with multiple flooding events across the city," a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

"We recommend people stay safe in their homes and contact the local civil defence."

A resident in Cobble Lane, just off Rawhiti St in the Whangarei suburb of Morningside, said she could see people being evacuated from their homes near the hall.

Advertisement

It looked like they were wading through ankle deep water before climbing onto a big truck of some sort.

A 200m stretch of Waimate North Rd is inundated by a flooded Waitangi River. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police and Fire and Emergency both confirmed they were attending an job on Rawhiti St as of 8.30pm.

Murray Soljak, of Northland's Civil Defence Emergency Management, said it was not a stage of emergency but he expected it to be a very busy night.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said Whangārei had received the biggest thunderstorm of the day just before 7pm.

"Unfortunately tomorrow we've got periods of rain. Some possibly heavy falls, and there are some thunderstorms again also possible north of Whangārei," Bellam said.

"In the meantime we've nearly had about 50mm in the last hour in Whangārei airport just before 7pm. That's another thunderstorm."

Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms in Northland have flooded State Highway 1, closed roads between Okaihau and Kaitaia and at Moerewa near Bay of Islands.

Niwa Weather reported 500-plus lightning strikes in Northland today, and 125mm of rain in the Far North.

Elsewhere, a video of a huge tornado out at sea was filmed near Tupou Bay in the Far North after midday today.

Bellam said the weather in Northland was to be serious again tomorrow, and residents could expect further rain.