A huge tornado off the coast, closed state highways and hundreds of lightning strikes have contributed to wild weather conditions in Northland today.

Video of the twister out at sea was filmed near Tupou Bay in the Far North.

Elsewhere, severe thunderstorms in Northland have tonight flooded State Highway 1 near the Bay of Islands.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/GhmSJEb3r1 pic.twitter.com/EqywnYagcG — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) July 16, 2020

Niwa Weather reported 500-plus lightning strikes in Northland today, and 125mm of rain in the Far North.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northland at midday.

READ MORE:

• Wild weather rips through the country, midday frost down south, severe thunderstorms threatening the far north

• Weather: 'Damaging' winds forecast in Auckland and a chance of tornadoes - again

• Severe weather keeps emergency services busy in Auckland, Northland and Waikato

• Weather: Did it snow in Mt Albert today?

Advertisement

At 5pm today, Northland police warned motorists SH1 between Ohaeawai and Kawakawa has been closed because of rising floodwater at Moerewa.

Roadblocks are in place at the northern side of Moerewa at the base of Turntable Hill and police are diverting traffic through SH10 and SH11.

Stats from a stormy day in the north…



⚡500+ lightning strikes about Northland

🌧️ 125+ mm of rain in the Far North

🌡️ 18.4 degrees in Kaitaia



…and more to come tomorrow! ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/vLZxeA6P1P — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 17, 2020

SH1 MOEREWA - ROAD CLOSED - 3:15PM

Due to flooding a section of #SH1, at the Otiria Stream Bridge in Moerewa, is now CLOSED. Please delay your journey: https://t.co/zfcXE523i1 ^TP pic.twitter.com/SyUackoVi9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 17, 2020

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for Northland north of Whangarei and Dargaville.

Valid to 9pm, it says to expect 30-60mm of rain in addition to what has already fallen, especially in the north and east.

The MetService explained on Twitter that a low pressure system is creating the wild weather across the north of New Zealand:

"The low has nowhere to go! This weekend's weather will be a "rinse and repeat" of today as the low continues to direct a cloudy, northeast flow across the north, and a ridge maintains settled weather to the south."

Why the wild weather? The low has nowhere to go! This weekend's weather will be a "rinse and repeat" of today as the low continues to direct a cloudy, northeast flow across the north, and a ridge maintains settled weather to the south. Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/BGmOraz7wj — MetService (@MetService) July 17, 2020

Elsewhere, 60-90mm of rain is expected to hit Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay until late tonight.

Wild weather in the region has caused the cancellation of Good Vibes NZ Festival after heavy rain and wind battered Coromandel overnight.

Advertisement

Waikato, including Te Aroha and the Coromandel Peninsula have been hardest hit by a deluge of rain and strong winds that dragged down powerlines and left locals without power.

Power outages were reported in nearly 150 homes, as strong winds ripped powerlines and trees to the ground.

Cyclone-strength winds battering Te Aroha for the past few days left 86 homes in the dark, and trees flattening powerlines have affected 65 properties in Tapu on the Thames coast.

There were white caps blowing in the Te Aroha Wetlands today. pic.twitter.com/v0RLGavnRf — Steve_Hale_2019 (@SteveHa09255868) July 17, 2020

Thirteen people were forced to stay an extra night at the Pinnacles Hut and were to be escorted down today.

Winds gusting to 100km/h continued into the night and residents were warned to prepare for further power outages as trees and roofs came down on the network.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crew was called to a toppled-over shed in Te Aroha shortly before 11pm.

Advertisement

Down south, low-lying areas around Otago and Southland have been freezing all week.

Without any sun, most towns have barely escaped freezing sub-zero temperatures. The clear skies have led to cold nights and Queenstown was a frosty -4.5C just before dawn this morning.

The National Emergency Management Agency is advising Northlanders to:

• Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows.

• Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside.

• Get back to land, if outdoors on the water.

• Move cars under cover or away from trees.

• Secure any loose objects around your property.

• Check that drains and gutters are clear.

• Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm:

•Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

•Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.