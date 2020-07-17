Marton's beloved cat Rodney has been found safe and well about a month after being allegedly dumped outside the Rangitīkei town.

The Marton community banded together to search for Rodney - who had spent much of his life lounging around and greeting customers inside Marton's ITM store - after it was alleged a staff member decided to take the cat 15km north of Marton and let him fend for himself.

The decision caused outrage in the town.

But on Friday Marton Moggies posted on Facebook that Rodney had been found.

"We have amazing news, Rodney has been found and is safe and sound in our care," the post said.

"Earlier in the week we received a phone call from ITM informing us of a local who believed he was residing on their farm, they'd seen Rodney in the local newspaper and recognised him.

"We immediately set traps and within the hours we were picking him up."

Last month Grant Henderson, digital marketing manager at ITM's support office, said it was brought to ITM's attention how well-loved Rodney was and how the actions of one of their staff members had made many people very upset.

ITM responded by donating $1000 to the Marton Moggies group to help cover the costs of finding Rodney.

Rodney has been taken to Southern Rangitikei Veterinary Services for a full check over.

Central ITM paid the costs.

"We would not have been able to do this without the community backing us and the hours everyone in the area has put in to finding the wee man," Marton Moggies said.

"Rodney will be staying in our care for at least another two weeks while he settles down and we await some blood test results from the vet."