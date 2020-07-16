Searchers looking for Dunedin man Martin Suttie have recovered his body.

Suttie, 37, was reported missing after fishing at Lake Wakatipu near Benmore Place on Sunday afternoon.

Police have been searching for him since, assisted by the police national dive squad, Navy personnel, LandSar volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff.

Police said searchers found Suttie's body this afternoon.

"Police extend their condolences to his family and friends."

Searchers combed the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / James Allan

LandSar staff searched the shoreline on foot after Suttie was reported missing about 3.20pm Sunday.

Ten dive specialists from the HMNZS Matataua arrived in Queenstown on Tuesday night to assist with the search.

The Dart River Adventure boat was involved in the search on Monday. Photo / James Allan

A Navy spokesperson said they would use remote operated and autonomous underwater vehicles in the search.



Suttie's death will be referred to the Coroner.