Police are searching for an 8-year-old girl from Hamilton who has not been seen since last night.

Police say the child, Reece, was last seen on Tuesday night in the company of friends.

She has short dark hair and was wearing colourful tights, a faded black T-shirt with white stripes and writing and a mustard coloured zip-up hoodie.

Police say she may have a silver-coloured BMX bicycle with her.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police by calling 105 and quote event number P042924019.

