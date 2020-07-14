Shellshocked National MPs are making their way to Wellington for an emergency caucus meeting tonight to begin the process of replacing Todd Muller as leader.

Muller, the Bay of Plenty MP, had been in the job for just 53 days before calling it quits at 7.30am today.

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective," Muller said in a statement.

National's senior whip Barbara Kuriger said she did not know if Muller would be in Wellington for tonight's caucus meeting.

She told media outside Parliament that she was giving Muller his space.

Kuriger confirmed that National MPs were advised of Muller's decision to step down at 7:30am this morning.

A media statement was issued just moments after the call had commenced, Kuriger said.

Bridges coy on leadership

Former leader Simon Bridges has consoled Muller and described the job as a "very tough role".

"My thoughts are with Todd Muller & his family. Opposition Leader is a very tough role & I wish Todd and his family the best for the future," Bridges wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was silent on whether he would contest the now vacant leadership.

Speaking to media at Wellington airport, Bridges said Muller's announcement was "really sad".

"It's a tough job being leader of the opposition."

Bridges said his thoughts were with Muller and his family.

He said he was also thinking about: "What a tough time it is for the National Party".

He said there were some difficult discussions to be had today.

Asked if he would put his name forward for the leadership, he ignored the question.

When pressed on this question, Bridges said: "These are discussions we need to have... at a difficult time".

National MP Tim van de Molen told media outside Parliament that Muller's resignation was "a real shame".

"I feel for the guy and in that respect, I wish him all the best."

It was a difficult time for National but MPs were arriving at Parliament to "sort that out today".

The focus now, according to de Molen, was "getting a new leadership team".

Asked if that meant Nikki Kaye's position as deputy leader was in question, he said that would be discussed at tonight's caucus meeting.

He would not say who he would like to be leader.

He said this process had been "untidy".

"With the change in leadership this close to the election, that's where we need to refocus now and our priority now is on getting that clear message with a new leadership."

Jacinda Ardern replaced Andrew Little as leader of the Labour Party a mere 53 days before the 2017 election and led the party to victory.



National Party president: 'Challenging time'

Party president Peter Goodfellow said:

"There is no doubt that this is a challenging time for the National Party, with the resignation of Todd Muller earlier this morning.

"Being Leader of the opposition is one of the hardest jobs in politics and Todd undertook the role with dignity, humility, and respect.

"On behalf of the National Party board of directors I want to thank Todd for his service as leader of our party. The health and well-being of our people is paramount in everything we do, and we wish Todd, his wife Michelle, and their children well.

"We will be working to elect a new leader as quickly as possible, to steer our Party through the upcoming election."

At Wellington airport, veteran MP Nick Smith said that today was a "difficult day for the National Party, but we will get through these difficult times".

New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young said today would be a "very important time for us to consider things" and that National was a "good team" but it had been a "pretty tough week".

It now falls to National's MPs to again select a leader who will lead the bruised party though to election day.

There has already been an emergency call this morning as National MPs attempt to piece together the unfolding events.

But the caucus will meet in person tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm – that meeting will be chaired by deputy leader and now acting leader Nikki Kaye.

Former National leader Simon Bridge, with health spokesman Michael Woodhouse, during their press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spokesperson for National said they don't know whether or not there will be a leadership vote tonight.

After the meeting, National will release a statement and there will be a media stand up in Parliament where more details of the meeting will be shared.

But at this stage, there is only speculation as to who might take over.

The likely contenders – Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell and Simon Bridges – have all gone to ground, not responding to the Herald's request for comment.

There had been radio silence from all National MPs for most of the morning.

That is, apart from senior whip Barbara Kuriger who confirmed the caucus would meet tonight to "discuss the way forward".

There will be no more official comment from the party until after the meeting, Kuriger said, but MPs will be door stopped for comment on their way into Parliament and at airports all day.

But MPs are now beginning to land in Wellington airport.

Young said he had "no idea" when the new leader will be announced.

He would not be drawn on who he would be supporting as the next leader but said Muller had worked "very hard, and was a great New Zealander".

"Sometimes these things happen," he said, before adding that leader of the Opposition was a "tough job".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her sympathy to Muller through a statement.

"No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place."

National MP Michael Woodhouse arrives prior to a caucus meeting at Parliament on May 22, 2020 in Wellington. Photo / Pool

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also released a statement in which he "acknowledged the heavy price of trying to lead the National Party today".

He said Muller was a "good man" but then took aim at National.

"Leading a divided and incompetent caucus would have tested even the best leader," he said.

"The National caucus now has the unenviable job of selecting its fourth leader since the Coalition Government took office."

As for Muller himself, it is understood that he was not able to make the emergency teleconference caucus call this morning to tender his resignation.

It remains unknown if he will be flying into the capital for tonight's vote.

This comes after Muller, and the National party, has come under intense scrutiny after disgraced National MP Hamish Walker leaked confidential Covid-19 patient information to media.

Although he said he did it to expose weaknesses within the Government's data management processes, the Herald revealed Walker did it in an attempt to prove comments he made in a rogue press release were not racist.

Muller stripped Walker of his portfolios before writing to the party's board to ask it to strip the Clutha-Southland candidate of his membership.

After former party president Michelle Boag revealed herself as the person who leaked the information to Walker, the first term MP announced his resignation.

But Muller still came under intense pressure to front up over who knew what and when.

The party's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse revealed he had also received the information from Boag, but did not use it.

After a week of being on the back foot and facing intense pressure, Muller began to step away from media appearances.

A spokesperson told Newstalk ZB that Muller was not available for an interview at the end of last week because he needed a " cup of tea and a lie-down".

Days later, he refused to appear on Q&A and instead sent his deputy Nikki Kaye.

And Muller also did not attend National's northern regional conference over the weekend.