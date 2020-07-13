A family has been reunited with its dog after the pet was taken over the weekend.

Police shared a video appeal seeking public help for information.

After the alleged offender contacted Snowy's owner, police were able to locate the dog and return it to its owners early this morning.

The North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning thanking the public.

Police shared a video on Facebook where Snowy's tearful owner asked for the public to help.

While the owners were at church on Saturday night, their car was stolen with Snowy inside.

The video had over 208 shares and resulted in Snowy being reunited with its owners.

