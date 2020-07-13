Armed police who swarmed Clive on Monday morning arrested an "aggressive" man with a tyre iron.

The incident started with a dispute between two people at Westshore Beach Reserve shortly before 9am which police said became aggressive.

Police received reports of a firearm present at the scene but the man left in a vehicle before police arrived.

A police spokeswoman said they found the man on Clive's Main Rd about 9am and armed police arrived because of the report a firearm might be present.

Police later confirmed this wasn't the case, but a tyre iron was recovered from a man arrested at the scene, police said.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday on a charge of presenting an object like a firearm.