Wellington's Terrace Tunnel has reopened to southbound traffic after an overheight vehicle tried to enter.

NZTA this morning reported an overheight vehicle managed to drive through the tunnel unscathed, but the situation has resulted in a barrier being damaged.

A spokeswoman said crews were on site to repair the barrier and were investigating the cause of the damage.

UPDATE 11:40AM

Due to barrier damage, the Terrace Tunnel remains CLOSED to southbound vehicles. Please continue to detour via Terrace off-ramp. This overheight vehicle has cleared the tunnel. ^APhttps://t.co/r5wUjAbu8C — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 12, 2020

Traffic was earlier diverted via the Terrace off-ramp.

On Thursday a truck measuring 4.2m high set off the tunnel's overheight detectors.

The tunnel was then closed to northbound traffic for around 10 minutes while Police measured to check that it was okay to proceed through.

It went through the tunnel without issue and the northbound lanes were then reopened.