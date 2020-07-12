

A driver has been seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a ditch in Hastings on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Elwood Rd, in the Hastings suburb of Waipatu, about 10.13pm on Sunday.

Police said a single vehicle went into a ditch, with the sole occupant of the car suffering facial injuries.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two fire engines and one ambulance were sent to the scene.

Less than half an hour later, a vehicle collided with a tree in Napier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the crash on the corner of Meeanee Rd and King St, Taradale, about 10.41pm on Sunday.

A FENZ spokeswoman said two fire engines were sent, but the occupants were already out of the vehicle upon arrival.

Police said the driver and sole occupant suffered some facial injuries.

One ambulance was sent, but the driver did not need to be transported to hospital.

The crash partially blocked to the road, but traffic was still able to pass, according to a police spokeswoman.