Parts of the country are in for heavy rain, strong wind and more snow.

Snow could fall as low as 300m in Dunedin this evening as another cold blast makes it way north.

However, while the MetService has road snowfall warnings in place for roads across the South, it is not expecting significant amounts to fall.

An earlier road snowfall warning for Dunedin's Northern Motorway this evening has been lifted, as MetService no longer believes snow is going to affect the road.

In Dunedin, northwesterlies are expected to turn southerly about midday, and snow is possible in the evening.

Elsewhere in the South a heavy rain warning is in place until 12pm today for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

In the 12 hours to noon, between 70mm and 100mm of rain is expected to fall and surface flooding and slips are possible.

MetService says a front is causing [the] heavy rain in Fiordland and on the West Coast of the South Island, with Milford Sound receiving 138mm in the past 24 hours.

However, snow is not expected to remain on the road in Milford Sound, so the previous warning has been lifted.

Metservice also says Arthurs Pass and Lewis Pass are expecting snow flurries this evening, but it isn't expected to settle and that warning has been lifted.

Duty forecaster Andy Best says strong northwesterlies are also affecting the lower half of the North Island, with gusts of 133km at Cape Turnagain.

He says there will be rain east of the Alps, and snow showers in Canterbury, Southland and Clutha, including some on Dunedin's higher roads.