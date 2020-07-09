An Epsom brothel where a man was found dead this year sparking a homicide investigation is on the market after its clientele support dropped off.

Zion Gutnik, 30, was found dead at the 574 Manukau Rd property in March. He was a manager at the establishment, known as Club 574.

Club 574's owner Hongying Li said the death had left a black mark over the business and it has been very difficult to operate with no money coming in.

"We have no customers or nothing," she said.

Inside the brothel where Zion Gutnik was killed. Photo / Supplied

Jiann-Hwa Ma, 60, is accused of murdering Gutnik and is set to reappear in the High Court at Auckland on August 19.

Maa, who was arrested several weeks after the death, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Gutnik, after Justice Sally Fitzgerald made a finding that Maa was fit to stand trial next year

Police attend to the Epsom brothel, after a man is found dead at Club 574 on March 10. New Zealand Herald photograph by Ben Leahy 10 March 2020 NZH 12Mar

Club 574 claims to be one of Auckland's "longest running premier establishments".

The property listing describes the establishment as being a "successful gentlemen's club".

There is no disclosure in the listing about the March homicide, but Real Estate Institute of New Zealand boss Bindi Norwell said the agents were following all the guidelines.

"Under the Real Estate Agents Act there is no requirement to advertise sensitive information or tell everyone who views the property that, for example, a [homicide] has occurred on the property. However, agents must tell buyers who have indicated an interest in submitting an offer on the property."

Built in the 1920s, the 311sq m house is full of character.

The listing describes it as "sitting proudly in a high profile position in 'Greenwoods Corner' in Epsom".

The property has a rating valuation of $4.15 million and is in the double Grammar zone, boasting 1136sq m of land.

It is to be sold via tender, which closes on August 6.

Bayleys' sole agents Ken Hu and Damien Bullick declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

The property is available for purchase and to be leased.

Police were called to the premises just after midnight on March 10 and found the dead man.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said Gutnik knew his alleged killer.

Police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.