The Crown's bid to charge an Auckland man with terrorism has been heard in court this morning.

He is just the second person to face such an allegation in New Zealand's legal history after the Christchurch mosque shooter was charged last year.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared via AVL link in the High Court at Auckland as the Crown continued to seek to charge him under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

A lengthy debate was held between Crown prosecutor Henry Steele and defence lawyer Belinda Sellars, QC, about the interpretation of the act.

Further details about the case cannot be reported by the Herald due to suppression orders.

The decision on whether or not the charge can be laid will be made by Justice Mathew Downs.

He has reserved his decision on the case.

In an unrelated case, Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant was charged under the Terrorism Suppression Act last year.

It was the first time the legislation has been used for a prosecution in New Zealand.

The Australian national has pleaded guilty to murdering 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15 last year. He has also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

He will be sentenced at a multi-day hearing, starting from August 24 at the High Court in Christchurch.