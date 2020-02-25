An Auckland man has been charged with terrorism.

He is just the second person to face such an allegation in New Zealand's legal history after the alleged Christchurch mosque shooter was charged last year.

The man, who is in his 30s and has interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning to face the charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

"He considers it a fake charge," the man's lawyer Belinda Sellars QC said.

Further details about the case cannot be reported by the Herald due to suppression orders.

Justice Paul Davison remanded the man in custody until his next court appearance in April.

The man appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning. Photo / File

In an unrelated case, the alleged Christchurch mosque shooter, Brenton Tarrant, was charged under the Terrorism Suppression Act last year.

It was the first time the legislation has been used for a prosecution in New Zealand.

He faces 51 charges of murder and dozens of charges of attempted murder after the attacks at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

The 29-year-old Australian national has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and the trial is due to begin in the first week of June.