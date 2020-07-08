Heavy snow has blanketed parts of the central North Island this morning, offering stunning - albeit frosty - views of a winter wonderland.

Kings Ohakune - Bar, Restaurant & Accommodation posted a series of beautiful snowy photos early today.

The views show roads, buildings and vehicles covered in white and trees sporting a dusting of snow - in scenes reminiscent of traditional Christmas movies.

Snow covers the road outside the Kings Ohakune Bar, Restaurant & Accommodation this morning. Photo / Kings Ohakune

Snow has blanketed parts of the country this morning. Photo / Kings Ohakune

Waiōuru is officially the coldest place in New Zealand as of 9am; recording a chilly temperature of -2.1C, according to the MetService.

Good day on the slopes

Anyone heading out to Mt Ruapehu will be treated to some snow-filled slopes today.

Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas shared photos of Mt Ruapehu covered in white.

"We have a wonderful if windy start to the day up here at Whakapapa, but we expect it's going to ease off nicely today and towards the weekend," staff said on its official Facebook page.

Mt Ruapehu is all snowed-up this morning. Photo / Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas

"All of that means the Rangatira will spin into duty for the first time this winter by about 10.30am! As always, remember to check all conditions," they told their customers.

The windiest place is Nugget Point in Otago - with winds of up to 48km/h - and the wettest area in the country is Christchurch, where 2.2mm of rain has fallen.

Those in Kaitaia will be interested to know that that is the warmest place to be right now, with a temperature of 11.6C recorded at that time.