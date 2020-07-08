Mourners have started to arrive at Eden Park ahead of the 11am funeral service for slain Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt.

The service itself is private at the request of the 28-year-old's family. They have given the Herald permission to live stream it.

It will begin at 11am.

Constable Hunt's coffin has arrived after being escorted by police motorcade to Eden Park, from the North Shore.

Family and friends are arriving at the venue and the Eagle helicopter is in the air above.

Hunt's lifelong dream was to become a police officer and he started working on the front line in October 2017.

It was on that front line - during what should have been a routine traffic stop - that he was killed.

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times in a West Auckland street on Friday, June 19, and died soon after.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has arrived, and greets Hunt's District Commander, Superintendent Naila Hassan.

A second officer was shot and wounded.

Planning Constable Hunt's funeral

Police worked with Hunt's mother Diane and wider family to plan today's service.

While they requested the service itself be private - meaning media and members of the public were not welcome at the venue - they have allowed the live streaming of the service.

The entire service will stream on the Herald's website and the Herald's Facebook page.

It is expected to take more than an hour.

This morning police confirmed further details about the service including that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend.

Police Minister Stuart Nash and Rodney MP Mark Mitchell will also be present.

Commissioner Andrew Coster - who will speak at the service - will be joined by other organisation leaders including Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers and Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan.

Police are expecting upwards of 1000 other staff to attend the service, with the majority of those coming from across the wider Auckland area.

Constable Hunt's casket and family will arrive at, and leave, Eden Park by motorcade.

A number of other people close to Hunt will also pay tribute to him.

A motorcade of police escorts the hearse to Eden park. Photo / Michael Craig

Those include Sergeant Dean Taylor who was Hunt's supervisor for two years when he was based at the Orewa station.

Hunt had moved to the Waitemata Road Policing Team based at the Harbour Bridge station two weeks before he was killed.

Three of his friends will then speak, followed by his uncle, sister and mother.



Other special honours to be implemented for the funeral are an honour guard, police piper, motorcade, and flag presentation to his family.

Police protocols for the service

While Hunt's funeral is a private service, his family asked for police to assist with a number of formal and ceremonial aspects.

Police provided the Herald with details of those this morning.

"Police staff in attendance will be in their formal attire which consists of tunics and forage caps," they said.

"A police formal escort will accompany the hearse as the body of Constable Hunt is carried through a guard of honour.

Constable Matthew Hunt's casket escorted by a motorcade. Photo / Michael Craig

"The police will include motorbikes, a police car, a piper from the Auckland Police Pipe band, two police dogs, and a colour party carrying the New Zealand and police flags."

Other formal aspects include:

• Flag folding ceremony: an official flag folding ceremony will be held where the Commissioner will present the NZ Police flag to the family of Constable Hunt. The ceremonial folding of the flag is a symbolic tradition which stems from military funerals and has been adopted by numerous police authorities around the world for funeral services involving a fallen police officer.

• Police haka: The name of the haka is "Ko Te Uru Pounamu". Traditionally haka was used and performed by tribal war parties at the front line of battle. Today the haka is performed at different occasions to honour loved ones and show police respect to friends and family members.

• Guard of honour: A long-standing tradition where police officers form two lines, forming a path for the hearse and the family of the deceased as the hearse takes away the body of Constable Hunt. The hearse will be escorted by the police bearer party and members of the ceremonial flag team. It's an opportunity for police officers to pay their last respects to the officer. All police funerals include this tradition, which typically concludes the formalities.

"This will not affect policing services across Auckland and police have worked hard to ensure adequate staffing rosters are in place," said a spokesperson.

A man and woman have been charged in relation to Hunt's death and the attempted murder of a second officer.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and will go on trial next year.

Their names are currently suppressed.