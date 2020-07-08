

A former Hastings prison officer serving a sentence of four years for the covert filming of 34 women in the shower of his Hawke's Bay Airbnb has been released on parole.

Tony Mark Greathead, 36 at the time, put a hidden camera in a bodywash bottle and made intimate recordings of guests between December 2017 and February 2018, in the Whakatu home where he lived with his wife and two children.

He was sentenced at the Hastings District Court on October 30, 2018 to four years and four months in prison, with a statutory release date of January 26, 2023.

He was released, following a parole board hearing, on June 2.

Greathead appeared before the parole board on March 10 when the board indicated they would release him, but there was a need for him to have an approved release address.

Because he had none, the hearing was adjourned for three months until a case manager subsequently informed the parole board that an employment and accommodation service had accepted Greathead for a vacancy.

Accordingly, the parole board directed his release from prison on June 2.

He is now on standard and special conditions for the next 18 months including no contact or association with any victim, disclosing any intimate relationships to the parole officer, not to use or possess any device capable of accessing the internet, and others.

The 69 charges Greathead pleaded guilty to mostly related to the covert filming and distribution of images of unwitting guests, who ranged from locals to backpackers from around the world.

A total of 34 women mainly aged under 30 were filmed, and 11 videos were uploaded to a site under the profile "bathroomvoyeur". Seven were objectionable.

A summary said Greathead co-operated immediately with the inquiry, producing the camera and computer he operated, and he pleaded guilty at an early stage to seven counts of making an objectionable publication and seven of distributing an objectionable publication, each of which has a maximum available penalty of 14 years in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to 51 charges of making an intimate visual recording and four of publishing an intimate visual recording, which each have a maximum penalty of three years' jail.

The charges were laid in an investigation after police were told of a woman being displayed on a pornographic website without her knowledge.

Greathead focused on female guests, although sometimes male partners entered the area when cameras were filming, hidden and directed to capture mainly the knees to shoulders area.

He used text and other images to transform them into suggestive material for display on the website.