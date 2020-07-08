A recidivist drink-driver who killed his passenger in a crash, just a few hundred metres from the bar they had been drinking at, has been jailed. Brent Lawrence Aickin was one of more than 17,000 New Zealanders charged with a driving under the influence offence last year. For the Siviter family his actions had devastating consequences cutting short the life of a kind-hearted 37-year-old.

Seven time convicted drink-driver Brent Lawrence Aickin has been sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison for killing his passenger Mark Siviter in a crash.

Judge John Bergseng handed down the sentence in front of a Manukau District courtroom that was packed with both men's families seated on either side.

The judge said Aickin had a drink-driving related conviction in every recent decade.

"At some point the message has to come home to you," he said.

"You are the author of your own misfortune."

Judge Bergseng also disqualified him from driving for five years.

The fatal crash happened in Highland Park, east Auckland, on August 9 last year.

Siviter had used an Uber to get to the Tactics Sports Bar that afternoon.

Aickin arrived about two hours later and bought four Lion Reds pints.

The pair then went to the Super Liquor store next door where Aickin purchased a pack of 18 Woodstock cans. Siviter was buying cigarettes.

About 10.10pm they left the carpark together in Aickin's Holden, with Aickin turning on to Aviemore Drive - a busy arterial route where the posted speed limit is 60km/h.

Aickin accelerated heavily on the wet road, estimated by the Crown to reach up to 112km/h, and the car fishtailed uncontrollably.

The Holden drove over the footpath, before going sideways across the road and crashing into a tree.

"Sadly, Mr Siviter died at the scene," the judge said.

Aickin was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries. There a blood sample was taken shortly before 1am, which returned a proportion of 122 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres.

He told police he had one or two beers at the bar and claimed he was hit by another vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Kristy Li said Aickin had a concerning history – six previous drink-driving related convictions - spanning from 1986 to 2015.

Li said there were also convictions for speeding, driving while disqualified and driving carelessly.

This showed a "repeated and concerning disregard for the safety of others" on the road.

While he did not breach electronically monitored bail, the only reason he was placed on that monitoring was because he went back to the same sports bar - again drinking alcohol and then driving, she said.

"The exact same combination of actions that caused the death of Mr Siviter in this case."

On his bail conditions he had been prohibited from drinking and driving, Li said.

It was difficult to imagine a more egregious breach, she said.

It was estimated he reached 112km/h an hour that night, she said, adding this showed dangerous driving which was an aggravating feature in the case.

He still claims he was hit by another vehicle and denies accelerating but CCTV shows there was no other car, she said.

Aickin's lawyer Jonathan Wiles said he was sure the defendant had "listened very carefully" to the words shared by Siviter's family in court.

It was a tragedy that had affected all involved, as Aickin had described Siviter as his best friend, he said.

Wiles said Aickin had suffered a moderately severe brain injury and was hospitalised that night which likely affected his recollection.

But he had been "perfectly entitled" to have his lawyer investigate all circumstances.

He had strong family support, as evident by those who had come to court today, Wiles said.

"Home detention is not a soft option," he said, adding although it is sometimes seemed like that to the general public.

"The court knows that is not the case.

"He is very much a broken man."

August 2019

On the morning of August 10, Siviter's mother was told by a police officer her son had died overnight in crash.

It had left her in disbelief and had made her feel physically ill.

"As the day wore on the horror of it all became very real," she said.

"No parent should ever have to see their child buried.

"That day you made a choice. And the choice you made was a fatal one.

"You caused his death. Our pain and grief is our sentence for the rest of our lives."

Many of Siviter's family spoke of the ongoing anxiety they struggled with, some finding it particularly difficult when either they themself or a loved one was travelling in a car.

They did not understand why Siviter got into the car that night, but insisted it was unlike him.

Inspector Kay Lane, road policing manager for Counties Manukau Police, said after the sentencing that "any death on our road is one too many and our thoughts are with Mr Siviter's family today".

"The sad reality is that impairment - either by alcohol or drugs - is a factor in a third of all fatal crashes on our roads," Lane said.

"These deaths are not just numbers. Each incident involves a real human loss and in each case there are friends and family grieving the loss of a loved one.

"We are committed to working to reduce death and injury on our roads, but it's crucial that everyone plays their part in this.

"This fatal crash occurred on a Friday night, like any other, with two mates who had been at their local. But the consequences here were devastating.

"Most New Zealanders will be catching up with their mates over a few drinks this weekend. But please - whether it be a Friday or any other day of the week - do not mix alcohol and driving.

"Being social is fun, but if you are going to drink make sure you have a plan to get home: nominate a sober driver, get a taxi or use a ridesharing app."

Aickin's prior drink-drive convictions:

• Driving with excess breath alcohol 3rd and subsequent (782micrograms) - convicted on September 9, 2015, at the Manukau District Court.

• Driving with excess breath alcohol 3rd and subsequent (535mcg) - convicted on July 9, 2001, at the Auckland District Court.

• Driving with excess breath alcohol (532mcg) - convicted on August 27, 1996, at the Auckland District Court.

• Driving with excess breath alcohol (600mcg) - convicted on April 26, 1989, at the Otahuhu District Court.

• Driving with excess breath alcohol (750mcg) - convicted on October 20, 1986, at the Otahuhu District Court.

• Driving with excess breath alcohol (106mcg) - convicted on February, 1986, at the Auckland District Court.

According to Ministry of Justice data obtained by the Herald, 17,006 people were charged for driving under the influence offences last year.

This included people charged with driving under the influence causing death, driving under the influence or exceeding the prescribed content of alcohol or other substance limit.

Of those people 16,295 were convicted of a driving under the influence offence.

Just over a quarter of those convicted already had two or more convictions for driving under the influence.