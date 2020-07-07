A man has been arrested after allegedly chasing a stolen car until it crashed into a Napier public toilets, and then pulling a shotgun on its occupants.

Police have given Hawke's Bay Today a brief breakdown of the chaotic events in Marewa in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman said it started about 2.30am at an address in the Napier suburb when a vehicle was reported stolen.

Unusually, a second vehicle pursued the stolen vehicle from the scene.

Advertisement

The stolen vehicle then crashed into the unoccupied public toilets on Douglas McLean Ave.

The driver of the second vehicle then allegedly presented a maverick pump action shotgun at theoccupants in the stolen vehicle.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, according to a police spokesman.

A 31-year-old was arrested at the scene. He appeared in Napier District Court on Tuesday charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, presenting a firearm at a member of the public and possession of an explosive, namely three shotgun rounds.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the occupants of the stolen vehicle.