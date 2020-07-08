The funeral for slain Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt will start at 11am today at Eden Park.

The service itself is private at the request of the 28-year-old's family - but will be livestreamed by the Herald with their blessing.

Hunt's lifelong dream was to become a police officer and he started working on the frontline in October 2017.

It was on that frontline - during what should have been a routine traffic stop - that he was killed.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times in a West Auckland street on Friday, June 19, and died soon after.

A second officer was shot and wounded.

A man has been charged with his murder and a woman with being an accessory after the fact.

Police have been working with Hunt's mother Diane on the details of today's service to ensure he is farewelled as both an officer, son, brother and friend.

While they requested the service itself be private - meaning media and members of the public were not welcome at the venue - they have allowed a livestream of the service.

In a statement at the weekend the family said they had been "overwhelmed by the love and support" they have received from across New Zealand since Hunt died, and were "incredibly grateful".

Constable Hunt's casket and family will arrive at, and leave, Eden Park by motorcade.



Other special honours to be implemented for the funeral are an honour guard, police piper, motorcade, and flag presentation to his family.

The entire service will stream on the Herald and the Herald's Facebook page.

Advertisement

Hunt's funeral was delayed as some family members have been in managed isolation after rushing home from overseas.

Covid-19 restrictions mean every person who comes back has to self-isolate for 14 days, which means the funeral was put on hold.