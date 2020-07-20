Some victims of domestic violence are being ''punished'' twice - first by the abuse they suffer and then the legal costs they incur in the protection order process.

That's according to Mihi James, a Rotorua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ways to get legal advice:

Who can apply for a Protection Order?

How long does an order last?

Violence can be many things including:

If you're in danger NOW:

Where to go for help or more information: