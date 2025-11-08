The whānau of Lee Tamahori say the famous Kiwi film director remained “fiercely intelligent, humorous and loving” right up until the end as they gather to celebrate his life and say their farewells.
Tamahori died peacefully at his home on Friday, surrounded by his family. The Once Were Warriors directorwas 75.
He’s being farewelled at Te Mahurehure Marae in Auckland today.
Mia Henry-Teirney, a spokesperson for the Tamahori whānau, told the Herald the trailblazing director had lived with Parkinson’s disease later in life but had “conquered that with the same quiet strength and determination that he did throughout his career”.
“Even in his last final days, he was still fiercely intelligent, humorous, caring, loving, and I think that’s what they [his family] will remember”, said Henry-Teirney.
“Celebratory is not necessarily the right word, but I guess a time of quiet reflection and a sense of aroha, like a deep sense of aroha amongst his whānau. So, I think today will continue a testament to that.”
Tamahori and his whānau will travel to Te Tairāwhiti for a private, final farewell on November 10.