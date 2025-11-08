New Zealand film director Lee Tamahori has died aged 75. Photo / Kirsty Griffin

She said Tamahori’s whānau were at peace with his passing.

“They’ve been preparing for this for a while, and it’s really special that everyone can come together to celebrate him because he had a decades-long career in both Aotearoa and overseas.

“Just to kind of see all the tributes and stuff come in, honouring him, celebrating him. It’s been really special, and I think the whānau feel really supported by that.

“Understandably, they’re grieving and just trying to navigate what life looks like next.”

Lee Tamahori is carried into Te Mahurehure Marae in Point Chevalier. Photo / Raphael Franks

Tributes for Tamahori have flowed from within New Zealand and around the world.

Actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jake “the Muss” Heke in Once Were Warriors, said Tamahori was one-of-a-kind.

“I don’t think anyone surpasses him. He knew how to break down a script. He knew every facet of the film-making industry and was a very classy, very knowledgeable director.

“He knew precisely what he wanted. His knowledge of the lens and how to work the camera was just incredible.

“He was just amazing. An amazing man.”

Kiwi director Lee Tamahori filming The Devil's Double in 2010.

Henry-Teirney said Tamahori has left a legacy both here and overseas.

“Lee opened up a whole different cinema landscape in Aotearoa, a pathway for so many other storytellers, not just Māori and not just New Zealand but indigenous stories worldwide.

“I think the most important legacy that he has though is his whānau. His tamariki, his mokopuna, his longtime love Justine, all of his friends and whānau. I hope that he will be remembered for that.”

Henry-Teirney said the last few days had felt peaceful and full of aroha.

“Celebratory is not necessarily the right word, but I guess a time of quiet reflection and a sense of aroha, like a deep sense of aroha amongst his whānau. So, I think today will continue a testament to that.”

Tamahori and his whānau will travel to Te Tairāwhiti for a private, final farewell on November 10.