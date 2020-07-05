Shipping is on hold at Port of Tauranga after a log ship lost engine power while leaving the entrance to Tauranga Harbour.

The Singaporean-registered log carrier, Funing-9690913, has grounded in the shipping channel at Port of Tauranga between Mauao and Matakana Island.

The Funing-9690913 lost power about 12.30am while leaving the port for China.

It's currently anchored near the base of Mauao with about 20 people on board, including a Port of Tauranga pilot.

Maritime New Zealand, the Tauranga Harbourmaster and two Port of Tauranga tug boats are in attendance.

Maritime NZ deputy director safety and response systems Nigel Clifford said no oil or other pollution had been reported from the vessel nor any injuries to the crew.

The vessel appears to be on the edge of the shipping channel. The seabed at that point of the channel is sandy.

Weather and sea conditions at the time of the engine failure were fairly poor, with a 30 knot wind and significant swell. The forecast for today is for the wind and swell to ease throughout the day.

The tide is now rising, with high tide at 7.40am.

More information will be provide as it becomes available.