Firefighters are at a blaze in a West Auckland factory this afternoon.

The fire started just before 1pm on Bancroft Cres.

Numerous people called 111 to report the fire.

Six fire appliances are at the scene and smoke can be seen across the suburb.

Vicky, who lives nearby, said noticed the fire after smelling what she thought was an electrical fire.

"I could smell this burning smell," she said.

"I looked around the house and then I heard all these sirens.

"At first I thought it was a police chase but then I looked out the window and saw smoke - it smelled really bad... toxic."