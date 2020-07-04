Child killed after being hit by car in driveway in Tauranga

A child has died after being run over by a car in a driveway in Tauranga.

Police were called to Carlton Street shortly after 3pm after the child was hit, a police spokeswoman said.

"Sadly, the child died at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit has been notified, she said, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A woman who lived locally, was on the street shortly after the crash.

She said a man, believed to be the father of the child, was crying uncontrollably while squatting on the driveway.

Two police cars, one fire truck and at least five police officers and fire crew were also seen outside the house where the accident happened.

A police officer attempted to console the father, said the woman who did not want to be named.

"The fire crew used a hose to wash the driveway, there was no sign of the mother," she said.

"It's just so sad and shocking that something like this can happen so close to home."

Just two days earlier, another man, Michael Murray, 52, pleaded guilty to fatally hitting a 1-year-old girl while reversing out of a driveway in Hamilton.

Murray made a guilty plea to careless driving causing the death of Lilah Brooks on December 8 last year.

But what happened the day Lilah died won't be revealed until Murray's sentencing.

In January, another child was killed after being hit by a car in a south Auckland driveway on Smiths Avenue, Papakura.

Each year, on average, about five children are killed by cars on driveways in New Zealand.

They are usually at home, and their parents are usually the ones behind the wheel.

Safekids Aotearoa have been running a campaign to stop children dying.

Central to the campaign is the 'check for me' photo frame key rings.

"We encourage parents to place their child's photo in the key ring, so there's an emotional reminder to keep kids safe," the organisation said.

"We are hoping to connect with drivers on an emotional level to make them check and think before they turn the key and hit the accelerator."

Its message is for drivers to check for children before they turn the key, walk around the car, and make sure children are in a safe place and supervised by an adult.

Brake, a road safety charity, is also running a similar campaign urging drivers to think of their vehicle as if it was a rhinoceros - a heavy beast that can easily kill.

Caroline Carter, a mum from Te Anau, Southland, was the one who came up with the idea for Rino the Rhinoceros.

She said her three-year old son had three lucky escapes in recent months when on each occasion he was nearly killed under the wheels of vehicles reversing from drives on to the pavement.

Meanwhile, people have expressed shock and sympathy on Facebook to the latest driveway death incident.

"Worst nightmare. Sending sincere sympathies to the family, I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote Samantha Davies.

Another, Deirdre McFie said: "I'm so sorry to the family. Rest in peace lil one."