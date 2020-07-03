Police are investigating reports of 19 gunshots being fired on a West Auckland street.

One Facebook post said a serious incident had taken place on Bruce Maclaren Rd in Henderson last night in which "19 rounds of ammunition" was "shot from a firearm".

"No one was hurt thankfully, just extremely shaken," the Facebook user said.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.

"Around 10.15pm last night, police were called to reports of gunshots in Bruce McLaren Rd," she said.

"No injuries. Police made initial inquiries yesterday evening and were to continue those today."