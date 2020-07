Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a car hit a truck and then caught fire, police said.

The crash and subsequent fire occurred about 3.30am on King Edward St, in the Dunedin suburb of Kensington.

Two occupants of the car died at the scene. The driver of the car has serious injuries and the driver of the truck has moderate injuries, police said.

"Both were transported to hospital."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.