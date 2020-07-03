Auckland grandmother Dorothy Pattison has become the oldest person to bungy jump off the Auckland Harbour Bridge after the 91-year-old took the 40-metre plunge on a cold Friday afternoon.

"I've done a lot of crazy things in my life, but this one takes the cake," Pattison said.

She described the experience as "scary, really scary".

Grandma Dorothy Pattison (91) bungy jumps off the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Alex Burton

The weather was a chilly 11C at the time, and the water in the harbour would have felt a little colder.

Pattison, who made the jump with her 60-year-old son and 24-year-old grand-daughter, said she wanted to do it to raise funds for two charities: the Fred Hollows Foundation and Red Puppy Appeal.

"But I just didn't know how to set up these fundraiser pages, but I'm still hoping people will donate to these charity when they read this," she said.

Dorothy Pattison bungy jumps 40 metres off the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Alex Burton.

Her son, Michael, said the bungy jump was originally planned as a celebration for his daughter Jeanie's birthday.

"I asked mum if she'd join us and she said 'yes' without any hesitation," he said.

"When we found out there was no age limit, we went to get a medical clearance and then it's all go."

Grand-daughter Jeanie Pattison with Dorothy Pattison and her son Michael after the bungy jump. Photo / Alex Burton

AJ Hackett Bungy co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch said it was "fantastic" to see three generations doing the jump.

"It was fantastic to see three generations of the Pattison family celebrating together with a Bungy jump from the place where AJ made one of his first jumps more than three decades ago," van Asch said.

He said, at 91, Pattison was the oldest person to Bungy from the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"This is testament to the fact that age is just a number and anyone can face their fears, or as we like to put it, live more and fear less."