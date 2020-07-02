Well-known New Zealand musician Lizzie Marvelly is coming home to take up the role of director for Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa.

Lizzie Marvelly grew up in Rotorua and is a media commentator and musician. Her appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process, a statement from Rotorua Lakes Council said.

Marvelly has whakapapa links to Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue and is a "passionate ambassador and advocate for Rotorua", the statement said.

She has experience in communications, general management, business development and governance.

Rotorua Museum remains closed. Photo / File

Marvelly is involved in national organisations such as Variety – The Children's Charity and the New Zealand Drug Foundation. She is also a member of the Film and Literature Review Board of New Zealand.

"I feel immensely privileged to have the opportunity to come home and lead Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa. It will be an honour to oversee the reopening of our treasured whare, work with and grow the esteemed museum team", Marvelly said.

"While I've lived in Tāmaki Makaurau, my heart never left Rotorua and I can't wait to come back to my tūrangawaewae and give back to my people."

Lizzie Marvelly. Photo / File

Rotorua Museum was closed in November 2016 following a seismic assessment that determined the building was below new building standards.

Rotorua Lakes Council group manager operations Jocelyn Mikaere, said the museum director appointment was another big step forward in the museum's redevelopment.

With more than $53million in funding raised and construction about to start, Marvelly's initial focus would be to rebuild the museum team for reopening in 2022.

"Lizzie provided an inspirational vision for the Museum during her interviews that we felt will appeal to both our local community and be attractive to domestic and international visitors to our city," Mikaere said.

Marvelly would be a key member of the Council's Arts and Culture group.