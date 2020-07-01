Spark is warning customers of a new scam doing the rounds.

The email purports to be from Spark and encourages people to pay their "bill".

"These are not legitimate communications from Spark and we strongly encourage you not to click on any links in the email if you receive one," A Spark spokesperson said.

The Herald received an example of the email from MySparkSupport@spark.co.nz.

The email uses Spark logos, but is not from the telecommunications company.

"Our fraud team is investigating this and we advise customers to check My Spark or the My Spark App to see whether you have a balance due," the Spark spokesperson said.

For more information about known scams and how to avoid them, go to https://s.spark.co.nz/scams.