Auckland's main quarantine facility has been evacuated this morning after heat from cleaning equipment triggered the hotel fire alarm.

Fire communications said crews attended the callout to the Jet Park Hotel near Auckland Airport at 9.35am.

Those under strict lockdown at the quarantine facility, which includes returning Kiwis who have tested positive for Covid-19, left their rooms and assembled in strict social distancing in a carpark.

A steam cleaner was understood to have set off the alarm.