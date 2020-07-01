Snow is on Hawke's Bay's hills and it also could be on a major road soon as the region's cold snap deepens.

MetService has a snowfall warning in place today for State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupo Road, saying rain may turn to slow or sleet at times. The warning began at 10.40am and ends at 10pm.

The Napier-Taihape Rd was closed overnight as snow fell on the Ruahine Range.

It reopened at 7.45am, but extreme care was advised as more snow was expected later today.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for parts of Hawke's Bay south of Cape Kidnappers as southerly winds may approach gale force in exposed areas.

The watch starts at 6am and ends at 3pm.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Wairoa and north of Wairoa including Eastern Gisborne south of Tokomaru Bay.

The warning begins at 1pm tomorrow and will last until 7pm.

This follows 95mm of rain falling in 24 hours in Wairoa on Tuesday, closing five roads with flooding.

Three roads Kotare Road at Hinkleman Low Level Bridge, Papuni Road at 16.6km - Kent Bridge to Lockwood, and Waiatai Valley Rd at 6km remained closed on Wednesday morning.